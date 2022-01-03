Utah COVID-19 update: 21 more confirmed deaths, 14.7K new cases since Thursday’s report

UTAH, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 17 more COVID-19 deaths and 14,754 new cases since the last report, which was on Thursday.

Total documented cases in Utah now stand at 651,746. Ninety-four cases have been removed from the total through data control analysis.

Of the newly reported cases, 1,754 were in school children: 640 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 387 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 737 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Known Utah COVID-19 deaths now stand at 3,804. The 17 newly confirmed deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalization status unknown

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Juab County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Kane County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization status unknown

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A San Juan County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Weber County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Weber County men between 65 and 84, unknown hospitalization status

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,564,620 total vaccines administered, which is 23,327 more than Thursday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,298,360 people tested. This is an increase of 52,431 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 7,888,952 total tests. This is an increase of 97,490 tests since Thursday.

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,346 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 18.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 12.5%.

There are 466 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,723.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by areas of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah