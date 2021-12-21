Utah COVID-19 update: 21 more confirmed deaths, 811 new cases

UTAH, Dec. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 21 more documented deaths of COVID-19 and 811 new cases since the last report, which was Monday.

Total cases in Utah now number 621,008 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the new cases, 93 were in school-aged children: 45 in children ages 5 through 10, 22 in children ages 1 through 13, and 26 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Monday.

Utah’s known coronavirus deaths now stand at 3,738. The newly confirmed deaths are of:

A Box Elder County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Two Tooele County women between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Washington County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines

Vaccines given in Utah number 4,448,663, which is 14,003 more than Monday.’

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab Tests:

UDoH reports 4,153,440 people tested. This is an increase of 7,393 people tested since Monday.

It reports 7,615,745 total tests. This is an increase of 14,694 tests since Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 964 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.

There are 444 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,093.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah