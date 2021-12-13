Utah COVID-19 update: 21 more deaths, 2,669 new cases confirmed since Friday

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,328,094 total vaccines administered, which is 17,423 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,085,623 people tested, an increase of 21,034 people tested since Friday.

It reports 7,483,701 total tests administered, an increase of 41,585 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,136 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,656.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah