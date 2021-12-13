Utah COVID-19 update: 21 more deaths, 2,669 new cases confirmed since Friday

UTAH, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 21 documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,669 more cases since the last report, which was on Friday.
The new cases bring Utah’s total known cases to 613,350. Thirty-two cases were removed through data quality analysis. Of the newly confirmed cases, 401 were in school-aged children: 199 cases were in children age 5 through 10, 93 in children ages 11 through 13, and 109 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.
Documented Utah deaths from coronavirus now stand at 3,661. The newly reported deaths were of:
- A Cache County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death
- A Cache County man, older than 85, hospitalized
- A Carbon County resident, gender unreported, between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- An Iron County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Millard County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized
- A San Juan County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Utah County resident between 45 and 64, gender unreported, not hospitalized
- Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Utah County resident between 65 and 84, gender unreported, not hospitalized
- A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Weber County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
Vaccines
UDoH reports 4,328,094 total vaccines administered, which is 17,423 more than Friday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab Tests
UDoH reports 4,085,623 people tested, an increase of 21,034 people tested since Friday.
It reports 7,483,701 total tests administered, an increase of 41,585 tests since Friday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,136 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.
There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,656.
The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.