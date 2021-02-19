Utah COVID-19 update: 21 more deaths, 857 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 857 newly documented COVID-19 cases, and 21 more deaths in the past 24 hours. Of the deaths, 19 occurred prior to Feb. 1, the UDoH statement says.

That brings total documented positive cases in Utah to 365,256 and known deaths to 1,834.

The 21 deaths were of:

A Box Elder County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized at time of death

A Cache County man between 65 and 84. a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

An Iron County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Tooele County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County women between 65 and 84, residents of long-term care facilities

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Two Weber County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah number 580,051, which is 16,443 more than yesterday. See the numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People given COVID-19 tests in Utah number 2,151,244, and increase of 6,535 people tested since yesterday. Total tests administered in Utah number 3,670,444, and increase of 17,996 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.21%. The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 803 per day.

Currently, 255 people are hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 14,382.

See COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state on the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah