Utah COVID-19 update: 22 more deaths, 11,608 new confirmed cases since Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 22 more deaths and 11,608 more cases since the last report, which was Wednesday.

Positive cases documented since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 814,388. Of the new cases, 1,974 were in school children: 747 cases in children ages 5 through 10; 494 cases in children 11 through 13; and 733 cases in children 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Utah’s documented coronavirus deaths now total 4,019. The 22 new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 84, hospitalized

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalization or care facility status unknown

A Utah County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Three Utah County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,738,793 total vaccines administered, which is 8,180 more than Wednesday

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,656,935 people tested. This is an increase of 23,372 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 8,579,546 total tests, which is an increase of 50,241 tests since Wednesday

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 10,762 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 42.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29.7%.

There are 756 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,838

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah