Utah COVID-19 update: 22 more deaths, 3,793 new cases reported in past day; 543 hospitalized

UTAH, Jan. 8. 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 22 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 3,793 more cases in the past 24 hours, and patients 543 hospitalized.

UDoH noted that six of the new deaths occurred prior to Dec. 21, but were just lab-confirmed. The 22 Utahns who died were:

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 25-44, San Juan County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Total Utah COVID-19 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic number 1,381. Total positive tests stand at 301,110. Those hospitalized number 11,679.

Vaccines administered in Utah number 89,431.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,051 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.7%.

The chart below breaks down numbers by area of the state.