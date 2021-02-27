Utah COVID-19 update: 22 more deaths, 686 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Feb. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 686 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings cumulative known cases in Utah to 370,770, and documented cases to 1,929.

Of the 22 deaths reported, the UDoH says 19 occurred prior to Feb. 6. The 22 Utahns who died were:

A Beaver County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Beaver County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

An Emery County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Emery County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman between 65 and 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Vaccinations in Utah number 702,293 total vaccines administered, which is 19,757 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,201,426 people, an increase of 6,752 people tested since yesterday. Tests given number 3,798,843, and increase of 17,724 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 681 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 12.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.5%.

There are 223 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,664.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah