Utah COVID-19 update: 22 more known deaths, 2,068 new cases in past day

UTAH, Oct. 27, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 22 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,068 newly documented cases in the past day.

Utah’s total know cases now stand at 546,213. Documented deaths since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 3,181.

Of the new cases, 413 are in school children: 204 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 98 cases in children 11 through 13, and 111 cases in children 14 through 18 since Monday.

The 22 deaths reported in the past day were of:

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

2 males, between 25-44, Washington County residents, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

3 males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County residents, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Emery County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Nine of these deaths occurred prior to Oct. 1, UDoH said.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,705,391 total vaccines administered, which is 15,579 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.65 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,678,498 people tested for the coronavirus, an increase of 10,727 people tested since Tuesday. It reports 6,644,034 total tests, an increase of 20,922 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,618 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 16.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11%.

Hospitalizations:

There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 23,866.

The chart below shows COVID-19 areas listed by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah