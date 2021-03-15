Utah COVID-19 update: 221 new cases, 1,671 vaccinations administered in past day

UTAH, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,671 more vaccinations given in the past day.
No new coronavirus deaths have been documented in the past 24 hours.
That brings total cumulative numbers for documented COVID-19 cases to 378,600 and vaccinations administered to 1,010,700. Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah remain at 2,027.
The chart immediately below shows vaccinations broken down by area of the state.
People tested for COVID-19 now number 2,293,096, an increase of 3,293 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,014,075, and an increase of 6,382 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 503 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.0%.
There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,129.
The chart below shows coronavirus numbers broken down by area of the state.