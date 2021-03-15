Utah COVID-19 update: 221 new cases, 1,671 vaccinations administered in past day

UTAH, March 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 221 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,671 more vaccinations given in the past day.

No new coronavirus deaths have been documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings total cumulative numbers for documented COVID-19 cases to 378,600 and vaccinations administered to 1,010,700. Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah remain at 2,027.

The chart immediately below shows vaccinations broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for COVID-19 now number 2,293,096, an increase of 3,293 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,014,075, and an increase of 6,382 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 503 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.0%.

There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,129.

The chart below shows coronavirus numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah