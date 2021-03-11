Utah COVID-19 update: 23 more deaths, 646 new cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 23 more COVID-19 deaths, 15 of which occurred before Feb. 11, and 646 new cases confirmed since yesterday.

That brings total cases to 376,973 and deaths to a cumulative 2,015.

Those who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Kane County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

2 males, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A female, older than 85, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 936,681, which is 34,290 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,273,483, an increase of 8,139 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,971,360, an increase of 18,923 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 524 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.44%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.03%.

Currently, 167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,014.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.