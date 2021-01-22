Utah COVID-19 update: 24 more deaths confirmed, 2,649 new cases

UTAH, Jan. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 24 more COVID-19 deaths and 2,649 more cases confirmed in the past 24 hours.

The new report brings Utah’s total known cases to 333,118 and documented deaths to 1,571.

Of today’s 24 deaths, the UDoH report says five occurred prior to Dec. 31, but were confirmed in the past day.

Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Box Elder County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Cache County men, older than 85, hospitalized

An Iron County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Iron County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Three Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Three Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Three Salt Lake County women, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccinations given in Utah number 207,127, which is 13,350 more than yesterday.

Tests administered number 1,948,153, with 12,574 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,860 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19%.

There are 488 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,884.

The chart below breaks down the numbers by area of the state.