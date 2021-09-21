Utah COVID-19 update: 25 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,326 new cases in past day; 294 more cases in school children

UTAH, Sept. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths in the past day.

Also reported were 1,326 new cases documented in the same period, bringing the total to 495,704. Of those, 294 cases were in school children: 121 in children 5 to 10, 74 in children 11 to 13, 99 in children age 14 to 17.

The 25 additional deaths — two of them prior to Sept. 1 — bring Utah’s total known coronavirus deaths to 2,829. Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 an d84, hospitalized

A Duchesne County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Three Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Sanpete County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Summit County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Tooele County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man between 25 and 44, a long-term care facility resident

A Uintah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Two Washington County men age 45 to 64, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 3,399,468 total doses administered, an increase of 9,764 doses since Monday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,371,184 people tested, an increase of 7,925 since Monday.

A total of 6,059,387 tests have been administered in Utah, an increase of 14,954 since Monday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,464 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10%.

There are 580 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 21,551.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

