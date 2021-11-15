Utah COVID-19 update: 26 confirmed deaths, 4,502 more cases since Friday; 1,080 cases in children

UTAH, Nov. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced 26 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 4,502 new cases since its last report, which was Friday.

Known cases for Utah now stand at 576,009 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of the newly reported cases since Friday, 1,080 were in school children: 590 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 245 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 245 cases in children 14 through 17.

Documented coronavirus deaths here number 3,373. Of the newly reported deaths, 24 were of hospitalized patients and two were of non-hospitalized people.

The 26 losses were of:

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Carbon County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Kane County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Millard County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Tooele County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Wasatch County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines