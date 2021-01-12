Utah COVID-19 update: 26 deaths, 2,146 cases documented in past day

UTAH, Jan. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 26 COVID-19 deaths and 2,146 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings total known COVID-19 cases to 309,629, and cumulative deaths to 560. The UDoH statement says of the 26 newly documented deaths, 15 occurred prior to Dec. 21, and were confirmed to be COVID-19-cased in the past 24 hours.

The 26 Utahns, 16 women and 10 men, were:

A Cache County man, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

An Iron County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Millard County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women, older than 85, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Four Utah County women between 64 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah total 1,843,113, an increase of 11,991 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,946 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 29.3%.

There are 560 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,059.

The chart below shows the Utah numbers broken down by area of the state.