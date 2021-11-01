Utah COVID-19 update: 29 more deaths, 3,179 new cases since Friday; 594 more cases in school children

UDoH reports 3,759,031 vaccines administered, which is 27,759 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,716,117 people tested, an increase of 18,094 people tested since Friday. It reports 6,724,156 total tests, an increase of 41,435 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,506 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3%.

There are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,147.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah