Utah COVID-19 update: 29 more deaths, 3,179 new cases since Friday; 594 more cases in school children

UTAH, Nov. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 29 documented COVID-19 deaths and 2,179 new cases since the last report, which was Friday.
Known Utah coronavirus cases now stand at 553,061. Of the new cases, 594 were in school children: 315 in children ages 5 through 10, 127 in ages 11 through 13, and 152 in ages 14 through 17.
Documented deaths from the virus now stand at 3,237. The 29 newly documented deaths were of:
- A Box Elder County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized
- A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Cache County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
- A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- Two Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Tooele County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized
- A Uintah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- Three Utah County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Washington County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- Two Washington County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
Vaccines
UDoH reports 3,759,031 vaccines administered, which is 27,759 more than Friday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
UDoH reports 3,716,117 people tested, an increase of 18,094 people tested since Friday. It reports 6,724,156 total tests, an increase of 41,435 tests since Friday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,506 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 17.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 11.3%.
There are 534 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 24,147.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.