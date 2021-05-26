Utah COVID-19 update: 2nd day with no new deaths,12.8K more vaccinated in past day

UTAH, May 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 268 COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

No new deaths were recorded, and 12,807 more vaccinations were given.

Positive cases recorded in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 405,078.

Coronavirus deaths here stand at 2,292.

Vaccinations given now number 2,542,470. See the breakdown by area of the state on the chart immediately below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,674,942 people, an increase of 4,525 tested since Tuesday. Tests administered number 4,893,026 increase of 8,916 tests in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 239 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,729.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah