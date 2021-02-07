Utah COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 908 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 908 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.
That brings case numbers to a cumulative 354,608 documented positive cases, and known coronavirus deaths in Utah to 1,736.
The three who died were:
- A male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
A total of 413,937 vaccines have been administered in Utah, which is 9,852 more than yesterday. The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.
COVID-19 tests administered in Utah number 2,076,035, an increase of 5,845 people tested since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,143 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.6%.
There are 329 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,862.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.