Utah COVID-19 update: 3 deaths, 908 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 908 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings case numbers to a cumulative 354,608 documented positive cases, and known coronavirus deaths in Utah to 1,736.

The three who died were:

A male, older than 85, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 413,937 vaccines have been administered in Utah, which is 9,852 more than yesterday. The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

COVID-19 tests administered in Utah number 2,076,035, an increase of 5,845 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,143 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 15.6%.

There are 329 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,862.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah