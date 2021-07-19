Utah COVID-19 update: 3 deaths in past day; 1,552 new cases since last report

UTAH, July 19, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported three newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths since Sunday, and 1,552 new coronavirus cases since the last report, on Friday.

Total documented cases in Utah now stand at 424,171. New cases reported on Friday numbered 628 cases; Saturday cases numbered 514; Sunday cases numbered 409.

Documented Utah COVID-19 deaths number 2,416. The newly reported deaths were of three men, all hospitalized at time of death. They were a Davis County resident, between 65 and 84; a Salt Lake County resident between 45 and 64; and a Weber County resident between 25 and 44.

Vaccinations administered here number 2,951,137, an increase of 13,063 since Sunday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,862,992 people, an increase of 10,591 people since Sunday.

Tests given number 5,219,627, an increase of 17,265 tests since Sunday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 571 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.5%.

There are 280 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,112.

The chart below shows Utah numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah