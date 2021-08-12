Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 1,243 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Aug. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported three more deaths and 1,243 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 443,488. Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah stand at 2,521.

The three additional deaths, all of Utah County residents, were of:

A woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 3,107,938, which is 10,622 more than Wednesday.

The statement from UDoH also said: “In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and five times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

“Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 10.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.”

UDoH has added data on risk ratios among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated for testing positive, becoming hospitalized, and dying from COVID-19 to the public data dashboard. These data can be found by clicking on the “Risk Factors” tab.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah number 2,996,050, an increase of 8,305 since yesterday. Tests given number 5,444,837, an increase of 13,833 since Wednesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 843 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.7%.

There are 388 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,193.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.