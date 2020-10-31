Utah Saturday COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 1,724 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 1,724 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died, bringing the cumulative total to 603, were:

A Duchesne County between ages 25 and 44, hospitalization status unknown

A Utah County woman between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Washington County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

The addition of the new positive cases brings Utah’s total know coronavirus cases to 114,656.

Tests performed in Utah since the beginning of the outbreak number 1,081,823. Of those, 8,186 people tested in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,638 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is a record 18.4%, up 0.2% from the previous record, set Thursday.

There are 317 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,463.

Additional daily information will be added to this story as it is provided by the UDoH website.