Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 200 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported three more deaths and 200 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day.

That brings total positive Utah cases to 406,482. Know coronavirus deaths now stand at at 2,305.

Those who died were:

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 25 and 44, not hospitalized

Two of these deaths occurred prior to May 2, UDoH said.

Lab tests have been administered to 2,697,175 people, an increase of 2,904 since Tuesday.

Tests administered number 4,934,972, an increase of 6,347 tests in the past day.

A total of 2,602,355 vaccines have now been given, an increase of 6,443 since Tuesday’s report.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 202 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 16,863.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.