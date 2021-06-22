Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 249 new cases in past day

UTAH, June 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 249 new cases documented in the past day.

Positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 412,019. Deaths total 2,333.

The three who died, all of whom were hospitalized at time of death, were:

A Davis County man between 45 and 64

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84

A Washington County woman between 45 and 64

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,766,119, an increase of 2,775 since Monday.

Tests administered number 5,055,388, an increase of 5,261 since Monday’s report.

Vaccines administered number 2,795,377, an increase of 2,769 from Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 295 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.6%.

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,311.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah