Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 252 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths confirmed and 252 new cases in the past day.

Coronavirus cases documented in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 408,068.

Deaths number 2,316.

Those whose deaths are newly documented were:

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized at time of death

A Uintah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccinations administered number 2,657,168, an increase of 7,101 since Monday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,718,881 people in Utah. That’s an increase of 2,997 since Monday. Tests administered number 4,972,173, an increase of 5,705 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 256 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.2%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,981.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of Utah.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah