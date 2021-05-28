Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 272 new cases in past day

UTAH, May 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported three more deaths and 272 new COVID-19 cases documented in the past 24 hours.

A total of 13,478 more vaccinations were given.

Positive cases recorded in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 405,659.

Coronavirus deaths here stand at 2,297.

Those who died were:

A woman between 45-64, a Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A man between 45-64, a Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A man, older than 85, a Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations given now number 2,569,456. See the breakdown by area of the state on the chart immediately below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,683,399 people, an increase of 3,944 tested since Thursday. Tests administered number 4,910,366 increase of 8,267 tests in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 241 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 147 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,772.

See the COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state in the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah