Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 343 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported three more deaths and 343 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past day.

That brings total positive Utah cases to 406,825. Known coronavirus deaths now stand at 2,308.

Those who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

A Utah County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

One of these deaths occurred prior to May 3, UDoH said.

Lab tests have been administered to 4,943,087 people, an increase of 8,115 since Wednesday.

Tests administered number 2,701,777, an increase of 4,602 tests in the past day.

A total of 2,612,068 vaccines have now been given, an increase of 9,713 since Wednesday’s report.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 208 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.0%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 16,893.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah