Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 453 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported three COVID-19 deaths and 453 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings known Utah coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 383,713, and deaths to 2,091.

The UDoH says all three of the deaths occurred before March 1. The three who died were:

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered number 1,262,108, which is 29,117 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,361,969 people, an increase of 6,095 since yesterday. Tests given number 4,177,366, an increase of 16,782 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 418 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 130 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,400.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah