Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, 590 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, April 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 590 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That makes a total of 393,862 known cases and 2,177 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

Those who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized

A female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 1,950,894, an increase of 34,472 from yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,505,996 people tested, and increase of 4,057 people since yesterday. Tests given number 4,525,584, an increase of 15,496 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 384 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.0%.

There are 146 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,981.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah