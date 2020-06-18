Utah COVID-19 update: 3 more deaths, near-record 495 new cases in past 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 495 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

The patients who died were:

A Salt Lake County woman between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident in a long-term care facility

A San Juan County man between the ages of 45 and 64, San, with unknown hospitalization status

A Washington County man between the ages of 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility

The new deaths bring the cumulative total to 152.

More numbers

The increase of positive cases — the second largest daily jump Utah has experienced — represents a 3.2% increase in the past 24 hours. Total lab-confirmed cases now number 15,839.

The largest daily increase in cases was 546 new cases on June 6.

Patients currently hospitalized for coronavirus number 150, an increase of 18 since yesterday. The total number of those hospitalized stands at 1,120.

COVID-19 patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 8,786.