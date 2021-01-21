Utah COVID-19 update: 30 deaths, 2,089 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Jan. 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 30 COVID-19 deaths confirmed in the past 24 hours, and 2,089 new cases.

Total documented coronavirus cases in Utah now stand at 330,469. COVID-19 deaths here now number 1,547.

The UDoH reports that three of the 30 COVID deaths listed below occured prior to Dec. 31, and have now been confirmed.

Those whose deaths were reported on Thursday were:

A Beaver County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Cache County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Two Davis County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Garfield County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Two Millard County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

San Juan County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Utah County men, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

Two Weber County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A total of 193,777 vaccines have been administered, with 12,608 of those given in the past 24 hours.

Tests given number 1,935,579, with 12,793 of those administered in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,829 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19%.

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,803.

The chart below breaks down the numbers by area of the state.