Utah COVID-19 update: 309 new cases documented in past day, 14 more deaths, 10 prior to May 25

UTAH, June 25 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday said 309 new cases of COVID-19 were documented in the past day, as well as 14 more deaths, though 10 of those occurred before May 25.

Positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 413,317. Deaths total 2,351.

The deaths were of:

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,778,466, an increase of 3,618 since Wednesday.

Tests administered number 5,069,941, an increase of 6,413 since Wednesday’s report.

Vaccines administered number 2,818,277, an increase of 8,312 from Wednesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 322 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6%.

There are 203 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,393.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah