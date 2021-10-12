Utah COVID-19 update: 31 deaths, 4,366 new cases since Friday; 924 new cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced that 31 more COVID-19 deaths have been documented since the last report, on Friday, bringing total known coronavirus deaths to 3,025.

Confirmed new COVID-19 cases here since Friday number 4,366, bringing Utah’s total to 524,556. Twenty-six cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis, the UDoH statement says.

School-aged children account for 924 of today’s newly announced cases. Of those cases, 481 were in children ages 5 to 10; 203 cases were in children ages 11 to 13, and 240 cases were in children ages 14 to 17.

The 31 additional deaths since Friday were of:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Davis County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

An Emery County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Juab County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 55, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A San Juan County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Sanpete County man, older than, 85, not hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Two Weber County women between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Weber County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 3,575,508 total vaccines administered, which is 27,173 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 3,554,305 people tested, an increase of 27,402 people tested since Friday.

It reports 6,400,452 total tests, an increase of 51,961 tests since Friday.

Trends:

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,399 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.

There are 598 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,884.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah