Utah COVID-19 update: 31 deaths, 4,366 new cases since Friday; 924 new cases in school children

UTAH, Oct. 12, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has announced that 31 more COVID-19 deaths have been documented since the last report, on Friday, bringing total known coronavirus deaths to 3,025.
Confirmed new COVID-19 cases here since Friday number 4,366, bringing Utah’s total to 524,556. Twenty-six cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis, the UDoH statement says.
School-aged children account for 924 of today’s newly announced cases. Of those cases, 481 were in children ages 5 to 10; 203 cases were in children ages 11 to 13, and 240 cases were in children ages 14 to 17.
The 31 additional deaths since Friday were of:
- A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Davis County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- An Emery County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Juab County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County man between 25 and 55, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized
- Two Salt Lake County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death
- A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident
- A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized
- A San Juan County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Sanpete County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Sanpete County man, older than, 85, not hospitalized
- Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized
- A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized
- A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Two Weber County women between 25 and 44, hospitalized
- A Weber County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized
- A Weber County woman, older than 85, hospitalized
Vaccines
UDoH reports 3,575,508 total vaccines administered, which is 27,173 more than Friday.
Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 11.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 9.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
UDoH reports 3,554,305 people tested, an increase of 27,402 people tested since Friday.
It reports 6,400,452 total tests, an increase of 51,961 tests since Friday.
Trends:
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,399 per day.
The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.4%.
There are 598 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,884.
The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.