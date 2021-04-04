Utah COVID-19 update: 344 new cases, no more deaths reported in past day

UTAH, April 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 344 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, but no more deaths.

That brings total Utah cases of the coronavirus to 387,341. Deaths remain at 2,132.

Vaccines administered in Utah number 1,495,713, which is 14,350 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports that 2,411,082 people have been tested for COVID-19, an increase of 5,216 people since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,290,957, an increase of 9,210 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 400 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.0%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 129 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,608.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah