Utah COVID-19 update: 350 new cases in past 24 hours, no new deaths

UTAH, July 26, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported 350 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and no new deaths.

The number of known COVID-19 deaths in Utah remains at 274.

The newly confirmed 350 positive cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 37,973. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 541 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.1%

A total of 505,351 lab tests have been performed, an increase of 5,212 in the past 24 hours.

More numbers

Currently, 210 patients in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 2,234.

Patients classified as recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 24,798.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah