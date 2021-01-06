Utah COVID-19 update: 3,769 new cases, 18 deaths in past day; positive tests at record 32.66%

UTAH, Jan. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 3,769 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths documented in the past 24 hours.

And a new high for test rates also was documented. Of those tested, 32.66% of tests now come back positive, the UDoH daily report says. The previous record, set yesterday, was 32.14%.

Total positive tests now stand at 292,720 positive cases today. Total COVID-19 deaths in Utah now number 1,330.

The 18 deaths reported in the past 24 hours were:

A male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Duchesne County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

3 males, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Vaccine doses administered in Utah and reported to the DHOH number 60,462, the statement says.

COVID-19 tests administered number 1,774,635, with 12,457 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,963 per day.

There are 525 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,463.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah