Utah COVID-19 update: 395 more cases confirmed in past day, no new deaths

UTAH, May 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday announced 395 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past day, and no more deaths.

The added cases bring Utah’s cumulative total to 399,374. Deaths stand at 2,219.

Vaccines administered total 2,242,271, which is 17,760 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested number 2,588,877, an increase of 6,695 since yesterday. Tests administered stand at 4,707,400, an increase of 13,562 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 343 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 142 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,303.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah