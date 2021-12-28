Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more confirmed deaths, 1,816 new cases since Monday

UTAH, Dec. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more documented coronavirus deaths and 1,816 new cases since Monday.

Utah’s total known cases now stand at 630,126.

Of the new cases, 186 were among school-aged children: 62 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 44 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 80 cases in children ages 14-17 since Monday.

Total known Utah deaths now stand at 3,774. The four most recently reported deaths were of:

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,514,838 total vaccines administered which is 9,983 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 18.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people, UDoH’s statement says.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,215,172 people tested. This is an increase of 7,533 people tested since yesterday. It reports 7,734,911 total tests. This is an increase of 15,316 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,300 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.3%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 7.7%.

There are 438 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,371.

The chart below shows Utah’s numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah