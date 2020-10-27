Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 1,145 new cases, record 17.4% positive test rate

UTAH, Oct. 27. 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 1,145 new cases in the past 14 hours, and a seven-day rolling positive test rate at a record 17.4%.

The Utahns who died were:

A Cache County man between ages 65 and 84, hospitalized at the time of death

A Tooele County man between ages 45 and 64, hospitalized at the time of death

A Utah County man between ages 45 and 64, a resident of a long-term care facility

A Washington County woman between ages 65 and 84, a resident of a long-term care facility.

Total known COVID-19 deaths now stand at 578.

Today’s increase of 1,145 positive cases brings the total to 107,228.

Lab tests performed number 1,044,695, an increase of 7,439 from yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,507 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 17.4%, topping Monday’s record-breaking $17%.

Currently, 296 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,169.

The Utah Department of Health has stopped providing survivor numbers.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, see the chart below.