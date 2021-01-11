Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 1,484 new cases in past day

UTAH, Jan. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced four more COVID-19 deaths and 1,484 more cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings total cases to 307,483 and deaths to 1,396. Those deaths reported in the past day were:

A male, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered number 103,547, which is 738 more than the previous day.

Tests administered number 1,831,122, and increase of 4,737 people tested since the day before.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 3,118 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 30.5%.

There are 554 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,940.

The chart below shows Utah numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah