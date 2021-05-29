Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 192 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, May 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported four more documented COVID-19 deaths and 192 new cases in the past day.

That brings case totals to 405,851 and Utah coronavirus deaths to 2,301.

The four who died, two of them reportedly prior to May 1, were:

An Iron County woman between 25 and 44, not hospitalized at time of death

An Iron County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 2,582,400, which is 12,944 more than Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,687,015, an increase of 3,616 since Friday. Total tests given stand at 4,917,341, an increase of 6,975 in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 231 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,793.

The chart below shows COVID-19 cases broken down by area of Utah.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah