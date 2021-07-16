Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 669 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, July 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported four more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 669 newly documented cases in the past day.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 422,619 since the beginning of the pandemic, and coronavirus deaths here to 2,413.

The four who died were:

A male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, resident of a long-term care facility

A female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

One death that was previously reported on July 15 was removed. It was of a woman, older than 85, and a Salt Lake County resident.

People tested in Utah now number 2,852,401, an increase of 4,711 people since Thursday. Tests administered number 5,202,362 , an increase of 8,100 since yesterday.

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,938,074, which is 6,358 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 522 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.3%.

There are 281 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,020.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah