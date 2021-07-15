Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 693 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, July 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported four more confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and 693 newly documented cases in the past day.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 421,950 since the beginning of the pandemic, and coronavirus deaths here to 2,410.

The four who died were:

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

People tested in Utah now number 2,847,690, an increase of 5,053 people since Wednesday. Tests administered number 5,194,262, an increase of 8,590 since yesterday.

Vaccines administered in Utah now number 2,931,716, which is 5,244 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 519 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.0%.

There are 258 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,947.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah