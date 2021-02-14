Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 710 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Feb. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 710 new cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings the total of known cases in Utah to 361,294 and deaths to 1,794.

The four whose deaths were reported were:

A female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccinations administered number 524,000, which is 11,811 more than yesterday.

See vaccination data in more detail on the chart below.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus number 2,122,197, an increase of 4,635 people tested since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,594,478, an increase of 9,686 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 958 per day.

There are 278 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,189.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah