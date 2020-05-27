 Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 86 new cases since Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 numbers revealing 86 new documented cases in the past 24 hours, and four more deaths.

There have now been been 105 deaths statewide.

The four victims in the past 24 hours are:

A male, Utah County resident, between 60-85, hospitalized at time of death

A female, Weber County resident, between 60-85, long-term care facility resident

A female, Weber County resident, older than 85, long-term care facility resident

A female, Salt Lake County resident, between 18-60, hospitalized at time of death

Utah’s positive cases stand at 8,706, an increase of 86 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 1% from yesterday.

A total of 200,626 tests have been performed, an increase of 2,034 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.3% of total tested.

Those Utah patients who have been or are hospitalized number 716; an increase of 20 since yesterday. There are 96 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

Patients categorized as “recovered,” defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 5,499.