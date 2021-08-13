Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 897 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, Aug. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported four more deaths and 897 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known cases to 444,385. Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah stand at 2,525.

The four additional deaths, all of people hospitalized at time of death, were of:

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64

A Utah County woman, between 25 and 44

A Utah County man between 45 and 64

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64

Vaccines administered number 3,116,280, which is 8,342 more than Thursday.

The Friday update from UDoH also reminds Utahns it has added data on risk ratios among the vaccinated and the unvaccinated for testing positive, becoming hospitalized, and dying from COVID-19 to the public data dashboard. These data can be found by clicking on the “Risk Factors” tab and will also be highlighted in this email each day.

“In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people,” the statement from UDoH said. “Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 10.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.”

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested in Utah number 3,002,720, an increase of 6,670 since yesterday. Tests given number 5,456,241, an increase of 11,404 since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 844 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 354 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,225.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah