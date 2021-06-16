Utah COVID-19 update: 413 new cases, 2 more deaths documented in past day

UTAH, June 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 413 newly documented cases of COVID-19 in the past day, and two additional deaths.

Total positive cases now stand at 410,377.

Cumulative deaths now stand at 2,324. One death was removed that had been previously reported on May 22; a male, older than 85, a Salt Lake County resident.

The new deaths were:

A female, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 25-44, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death

In Utah, 2,748,126 people have been tested for the coronavirus. That’s an increase of 4,615 since Tuesday.

Tests administered number 5,024,278, an increase of 8,212 in the past day.

Vaccines administered here total 2,761,471, an increase of 10,463 since Tuesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,169.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah