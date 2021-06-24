Utah COVID-19 update: 462 new cases documented in past day, 1 more death

UTAH, June 24 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday said 462 new cases of COVID-19 were documented in the past day, as well as one more death.

Positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic now number 413,008. Deaths total 2,337.

The death was of a man, between 65-84, a Sanpete County resident who was hospitalized at the time of death.

People tested in Utah for coronavirus number 2,774,848, an increase of 4,190 since Wednesday.

Tests administered number 5,069,941, an increase of 7,099 since Wednesday’s report.

Vaccines administered number 2,809,865, an increase of 7,412 from Wednesday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The UDoH added: “Today’s dashboard has been updated to include additional information. Data has been added to the Risk Factors tab on the number of breakthrough cases; people who have gotten sick 14 days or more after being fully vaccinated. While no vaccines are 100% effective at preventing illness in vaccinated people, Utah data shows the vaccines have been remarkably effective in protecting vaccinated Utahns from COVID-19.

“The data also indicates the vast majority of new cases are in unvaccinated people, which is driving the recent increase in COVID-19 cases.”

Vaccination data has also been updated, UDoH said. A routine data quality project identified several thousand doses mistakenly counted as first doses that should have been counted as second doses.

“The result is a 0.8% decrease in the number of adults with at least one dose, and a 0.6% increase in the number of adults who have been fully vaccinated,” the statement said. “While the timing of this discovery is unfortunate, with the state pushing to vaccinate 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4, we remain committed to data transparency and integrity.”

The statement added: “We will continue to push strongly toward our goal of vaccinating 70% of adults by Independence Day. The COVID-19 vaccine has never been more readily available or easier to get. We encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to make plans now to get vaccinated. Visit coronavirus.utah.gov to find out where you can be vaccinated.”

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 324 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.9%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.9%.

There are 158 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,372.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.