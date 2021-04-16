Utah COVID-19 update: 463 new cases in past day, 2 more deaths

UTAH, April 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 463 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past 24 hours, and two more deaths.

That brings known coronavirus cases in the state to 392,096; documented deaths from the virus are at 2,164.

Those that died were:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A total of 1,852,460 vaccines have been administered, which is 43,636 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,478,707 people, which is an increase of 7,879 since yesterday. Total tests administered number 4,451,510, an increase of 17,826 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 393 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 159 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,879.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah