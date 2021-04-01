Utah COVID-19 update: 487 new cases, 3 more deaths reported in past day

UTAH, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported 487 new cases of COVID-19 documented in the past day, and three new deaths.

That brings total documented cases to 386,128. Known COVID-19 deaths in Utah are now at 2,125.

Those who died were:

A woman, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized

A woman, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized

A man, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 1,410,214, an increase of 46,011 since yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,394,649 people, an increase of 7,661 people tested since yesterday. A total of 4,254,688 tests have been given, an increase of 18,760 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 411 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.8%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 136 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,554.

The chart below shows coronavirus numbers by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah