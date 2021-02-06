Utah COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 1,211 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Feb. 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 1,211 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings case numbers to a cumulative 353,700 documented positive cases, and known coronavirus deaths in Utah to 1,733.

The five who died were:

A Millard County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Tooele County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A total of 404,085 have been administered in Utah, which is 21,204 more than yesterday. The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

COVID-19 tests administered in Utah number 2,070,190, an increase of 8,264 people tested since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,183 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.2%.

There are 335 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,828.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.