Utah COVID-19 update: 5 deaths, 1,765 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Oct. 25, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported five more COVID-19 deaths and 1,765 new cases in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests also inched up to 16.6%, a new high. The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,490 per day.

The Utahns who died were:

A male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized

A male, between 15-24, hospitalized, no further information provided due to low counts in this age category

A female, between 45-64, Emery County resident, hospitalized

The 1,765 new lab-confirmed cases brings that cumulative total to 104,882 cases.

Tests performed number 1,031,511, with 8,702 of those done in the past 24 hours.

Currently, 308 people people are hospitalized in Utah with the coronavirus. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are at 5,049.

No number of survivors was provided in Sunday’s report.

To see the numbers broken down by area of the state, check the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah